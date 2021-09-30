Afghanistan’s Last Jew’s Get Arranged By Sydney Beis Din

Afghanistan’s last Jew, Zebulon Simentov (AP Photo/David Goldman)

As YWN reported, Afghanistan’s last Jew, Zebulon Simentov, who was evacuated from Afghanistan earlier this month, granted a get to his wife in New York on Erev Yom Kippur. Further details about the get were revealed earlier this week.

According to a Makor Rishon report, the get process was overseen by the Sydney Beis Din, headed by Senior Dayan Rav Yehoram Ulman. The proceedings were conducted via Zoom.

A screenshot published on Twitter by Makor Rishon journalist Zvika Klein on Twitter shows Rav Ulman (bottom left); Rav Mendy Chitrik, Chabad shaliach and Rav of the Ashkenazi Jewish community in Turkey and chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States (top left); Israeli-American businessman Moti Kahana who arranged Simentov’s evacuation and convinced him to grant his wife a get (top right); and Simentov (bottom right).

Kahana also posted a screenshot of the Zoom call, with the signed document featured instead of Simentov. “Thank you to all the Rabbanim – from Australia to Turkey to New York. Mazal Tov and Shana Tova.”

Simentov’s estranged wife and his two daughters live in Israel, where they have resided since 1998.

