Tragedy In Israel: BDE: Habachur Chaim Aharon Lauer, Z’l Of Toronto

A searing tragedy occurred in Jerusalem on Thursday when a yeshivah bochur from Toronto learning in Yeshivas Tiferes Tzvi (Brisker Kollel) was R”L found lifeless in his bed in his yeshivah dorm.

Habochur Chaim Aharon Aryeh Lauer, z’l, 23, had apparently never woken up from his sleep overnight Wednesday and was discovered by his friends in his bed on Thursday afternoon. His friends immediately called emergency rescue services but unfortunately, there was nothing they could do.

His parents were informed of his Petira and they immediately left to Eretz Yisrael for the levaya.

The niftar was transferred for a CT scan to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem. Through the extensive efforts of the Ba’al Chessed HaRav Dovid Tzarfati and UTJ MK Uri Maklev, an autopsy was prevented and his body was released for kevurah.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)