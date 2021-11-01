Sickening: Jewish Frat House Vandalized, Toy Sefer Torah Destroyed

A Jewish frat house at George Washington University in Washington, DC was broken into Halloween night and vandalized, including a printed toy Sefer Torah that the perpetrators apparently believed was real.

According to initial reports, the vandals broke into the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity – the only Jewish fraternity in the university – tore the “sefer torah” apart, and poured detergent on it.

It was not immediately clear if the frat house suffered any other damage or vandalism.

Sadly, and to no one’s surprise, George Washington University has not yet publicly commented on the anti-Semitic incident, nor has any mainstream media outlet acknowledged it.

Anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses across the United States have been steadily increasing over the past few years. A September report titled “A Growing Threat: Anti-Semitism on College Campuses” found that nearly half of current college students said that anti-Semitism on campus is getting worse, and 79% of those surveyed had experienced or heard firsthand about another student making offensive or threatening anti-Semitic comments.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)