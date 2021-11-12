Spanish Woman Admits To Embezzling Charity To Aid Palestinian Terror Group

A Spanish- Palestinian woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday under a plea bargain reached in an Israeli military court for embezzling money from a charity for the banned Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) terror group.

Israel recently accused the PLFP, which has carried out terrorist attacks against Israelis, of taking advantage of six other NGOs to embezzle money for terror activities, a move that caused a diplomatic rift between the United States and Israel.

Juana Ruiz Sánchez, a Spanish citizen who is married to a Palestinian and lives in the PA, admitted to embezzling funds in exchange for a reduced sentence of a 13-month prison sentence and a NIS 50,000 fine.

“According to the facts that she admitted, the accused worked for years to raise funds, amounting to millions of shekels, from countries in Europe, for the Health Work Committee, which worked on behalf of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine,” the IDF stated.

Following Rishmawi’s arrest earlier this year, the Shin Bet stated: “PFLP institutions deceived aid organizations in Europe through a number of methods – reporting on fictitious projects, transferring false documents, forging and inflating invoices, diverting tenders, forging documents and bank signatures, reporting inflated salaries, and more.”

Although Rishmawi claimed she was unaware that funds were being diverted to the PFLP, she continued working for the organization even after suspecting that the money was being funneled to the PFLP and after “she learned that the organization’s manager had funded terror attacks against the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

The investigation into the Health Work Committee and Rishmawi began after Israel cracked down on the PFLP following the terror attack which killed Israeli teen Rina Shnerb and injured her father and brother.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)