Capital One Releases Brand New Premium Travel Rewards Credit Card with 100,000 Miles Signup Bonus!

New Card titled Capital One Venture X Card, is designed to compete with premium travel credit cards like the Amex Platinum and Chase Sapphire Reserve Cards.

New Airline Transfer Partners and Transfer Ratios should increase the value of Capital One Miles.

Capital One miles can now be transferred to 14 travel loyalty partners at a 1:1 ratio. (Prior to this announcement, the transfer ratio was 2:1.5).

What this means for consumers:

By adding six new partners and improving the transfer ratio to 1:1, Capital One effectively made its loyalty program much more valuable.

Signup Bonus Details & Travel Perks with the Venture X Card

Earn 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening, equal to $1,000 in travel

Limited-time Offer: Receive up to $200 back in statement credits for vacation rentals charged to your account within your first year

Receive up to $300 back annually as statement credits for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you’ll get our best prices on thousands of options

Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary

Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel, plus unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases

Escape the airport crowd and recharge before your flight with unlimited access to all-inclusive amenities at the Capital One Lounge and at 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges worldwide

Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more-you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs

