CUOMO TARGETED JEWS: Health Official Says Covid ‘Cluster Zones’ Had Nothing To Do With Metrics

The case is now settled. Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, an incalcitrant predator, also targeted Orthodox Jews during his reign, validating an outcry from the Jewish community claiming their neighborhoods were being discriminated against by King Cuomo.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has released transcripts from interviews with state officials during her investigation into the then-governor, in which NYS health officials said they were confused by Cuomo’s “cluster zones.”

“Some areas met the metrics and would be called a [cluster] zone and others met the metrics and would not be called a zone,” an unnamed official told James’ investigators. “Our staff who worked for hours and hours on these metrics and then nothing would be announced, and it was very unclear as to why… they would get very frustrated.”

In other words, Andrew Cuomo, despite professing to be a man of science and claiming to only make his decisions based on the Covid-19 metrics of different areas, absolutely did target Orthodox Jews, imposing severe restrictions on the community despite the metrics not necessarily calling for it.

Disgraced King Andrew is getting his comeuppance, it’s just coming a little too late to undo the damage he willfully and purposely caused the Orthodox Jewish community.

