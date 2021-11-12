CUOMO TARGETED JEWS: Health Official Says Covid ‘Cluster Zones’ Had Nothing To Do With Metrics

The case is now settled. Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, an incalcitrant predator, also targeted Orthodox Jews during his reign, validating an outcry from the Jewish community claiming their neighborhoods were being discriminated against by King Cuomo.
New York Attorney General Letitia James has released transcripts from interviews with state officials during her investigation into the then-governor, in which NYS health officials said they were confused by Cuomo’s “cluster zones.”
“Some areas met the metrics and would be called a [cluster] zone and others met the metrics and would not be called a zone,” an unnamed official told James’ investigators. “Our staff who worked for hours and hours on these metrics and then nothing would be announced, and it was very unclear as to why… they would get very frustrated.”
In other words, Andrew Cuomo, despite professing to be a man of science and claiming to only make his decisions based on the Covid-19 metrics of different areas, absolutely did target Orthodox Jews, imposing severe restrictions on the community despite the metrics not necessarily calling for it.
Disgraced King Andrew is getting his comeuppance, it’s just coming a little too late to undo the damage he willfully and purposely caused the Orthodox Jewish community.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Well duh 🙄
And he fell just like the others who targeted us
Unfortunately , much of Anti-Semitism was fueled by the anti Jewish rethoric of our former New York governor Andrew Coumo and our New York City mayor Bill DeBlasio, too. When they pointed out on the media in front of millions of people , that our Jewish communities are ignoring their Covid rules. While at the same time they were encouraging “Black Live Matters” protests, that were far more breaking the law . Time of justice has come, for the damage done, by the hate spewing words and actions, of these elected officials.
I hope Jews Learn their lesson, and vote Republican for governor this coming election. Enough is enough already with these dumb Democrats. Vote Republican already.
Just like by Pharoh, he said ‘Mi Hashem’ the punishment was swift and harsh. Let this be a lesson to all who go against Hashem or his people the punishment will come
I kept on repeatedly saying then that we have average infection rates after studying NYCs own online maps. But Jews who blame other Jews all the time commented here and on other sites, regardless of the facts, and kept on repeating that we are the source of the spread… Some of these Jewish criticizers sounded exactly like they repeating neo-Nazi propaganda. King Coumo and the MSM spread lies but so did other FRUM Jews.
Will all the people on Yeshiva World who were defending Cuomo now apologize?
(I didn’t think so…)
Savage Cuomo unbeknown to him shuttered the Shuls just 2 days before his Kvittel got signed in Heaven on הושענא רבה which couldn’t have come at worse timing for him, and indeed it ended up being signed as משפיל גאים
Needless to say, all of this applies to Australia officials responsible for having suppressed all Minjanim in Australia for 2 years running over the High Holidays
wasnt Shlomi Werdyger the Aguda chairman very tight with Cuomo as was Abe Eisner why werent they able to get to the bottom of this?
It wasn’t G-d who did it! It is us: we did it!
It’s not to late. A politician who voilates civil rights can be sued financially.