WATCH: DeBlasio Praises Hatzolah, CEO Rabbi Kalish Urges Testing, Vaccinations at Mayor’s Press Conference

The CEO of Chevrah Hatzolah, Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, was invited to speak at NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press conference today, in which he urged people to get vaccinated and test for Covid before traveling and gathering.

Introducing the Hatzolah CEO, Mayor de Blasio applauded the organization for the incredible work they have done throughout the Covid pandemic.

“One of the great stories of the fight against Covid has been what community organizations have done to reach people,” de Blasio said. “Hatzolah, which is an amazing ambulance corps, out there saving lives all the time… The work they have done year in and year out is amazing, but during Covid, the good people in Hatzolah have been out encouraging people to get tested, encouraging people to get vaccinated… they played a crucial role at the community level.

Chevra Hatzalah in New York has nearly 2,000 volunteer EMTs and paramedics who answer more than 70,000 calls annually with private vehicles and a fleet of more than ninety ambulances.

R’ Kalish then came on the telecast and urged all to follow the advice of health experts.

“Chanukah is coming to our community, the holidays are coming to the city of New York, and we can’t stop,” R’ Kalish said.

“We have to make sure that we know that the CDC and Dr. Long and the mayor are all urging us to test before we travel, to test before we gather,” he said. “The FDA has approved vaccines for children ages 5 to 12; make sure to speak to your medical professional – I am not a doctor – to make sure that it makes sense for your children to get vaccinated. And if you’re over 18, make sure to ask your doctor to see if you’re healthy enough to get the booster.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)