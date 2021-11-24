WATCH: “Badatz” Malinovsky Misquotes The Lubavitcher Rebbe

Discussions are currently being held in the Knesset’s “Religious” Services Committee on the government’s proposed reforms to giyur, and the committee’s chairman, Yisrael Beiteinu MK Yulia Malinovsky, made a statement on Tuesday revealing her utter ignorance about halachah.

“Israel’s responsibility is to make sure that the giyur process will be respectful and warm…we have 600 and something mitzvos and ultimately the Lubavitcher Rebbe chose ten of them and said ‘at least these’ so we can also reduce them [the number of mitzvos necessary for giyur],” she said.

Sources in Chabad responded, as quoted by Kikar H’Shabbat: “It’s ignorance and foolishness to say that the Rebbe, who was makpid al kalah k’bachamurah, chose only 10 mitzvos.”

The Rebbe did have ten Jewish mivtzaim (projects) like tefillin, Torah – that he urged his chassidim to be mazekeh the rabbim with. But it’s impossible to deduce from this that this minimizes other mitzvos – and by the way one of the Rebbe’s projects was kashrus – to be makpid that Jews eat kosher.”

