‘Badatz’ Malinovsky Boasts: “Transportation On Shabbos, Civil Marriage & Giyur Is Next”

If it wasn’t so sad, it would be absurdly ironic that the chairman of the Knesset’s “Religious” Services Committee, Yisrael Beiteinu MK Yulia Malinovsky, engages in constant attacks on religion. Now that she successfully passed the kashrus reforms in the committee, while constantly making derisive comments about kashrus and the Rabbanut, she posted a video on Tiktok outlining her plans for the future.

The video showcases what aspect of religion Malinovsky plans on attacking next, with the video showing that she will work to institute civil marriage in Israel, implement reforms in conversion and legalize public transportation on Shabbos. The video ends with a reassuring promise from Malinovsky: “And this is only the beginning.” In other words, she won’t be satisfed until all vestiges of Jewish identity are eliminated from the Jewish state, making it a “country for all citizens.”

Religious Zionism party chairman Betzalel Smotrich stated in response to the video: “There’s a direct connection between Malinovsky’s Tiktok videos and the speech of [Arab MK] Osama Saadi [who called the Balfour Declaration declaring the state of Israel “cursed.”] Either we’ll be a Jewish state or we won’t be, chalilah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)