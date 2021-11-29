DEATHSANTIS?: Florida Has Lowest Rate of New Infections in US

For months, progressives and their colleagues in the mainstream media were bashing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the Sunshine State’s high Covid-19 infection rate, blaming his laid-back approach to combatting the virus and labeling him “DeathSantis.”

Now, DeSantis’ critics have gone silent as Florida’s infection rate is the lowest in the nation.

According to recent statistics released Friday, Florida is reporting a daily average of 1,393 new cases, which is a rate of six cases per every 100,000 people – a 5% decrease over the last two-week period.

Michigan, whose governor has taken a “every Covid infection is a death sentence” approach to the virus, has the highest infection rate in the country at 85 cases per 100,000 people, nearly 60% higher than the previous 14-day period.

“It just shows once again the success of Governor DeSantis’ science-based and data-based policies,” said DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw. “He’s always made decisions based on the data and that continued even during the delta surge this summer. What he realized would help was not mask mandates in school or lockdowns but [providing] treatment that actually works.”

DeSantis has been in a war with the Biden administration over Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier this month, DeSantis signed legislation prohibiting private employers from mandating vaccines and allowing them to provide religious and health exemptions to the federal vaccine mandate, or periodic testing as an alternative to getting vaccinated.

The law also prohibits school districts from requiring students to get vaccinated or implementing mask mandates, and gives parents the right to sue districts that violate the law.

“I told Floridians that we would protect their jobs and today we made that law,” DeSantis said in a release following his signing of the legislation. “Nobody should lose their job due to heavy-handed COVID mandates and we had a responsibility to protect the livelihoods of the people of Florida.”

