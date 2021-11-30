Flatbush Shomrim Busts 4 Thieves With DOZENS Of Stolen Packages, Van; Urges Community to Be Vigilant [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Flatbush Shomrim is warning NYC residents to be vigilant of packages arriving to their homes, as the organization has been inundated with calls relating to stolen boxes and packages in recent weeks.

In one instance, Flatbush Shomrim received multiple calls on Monday afternoon of packages being stolen in the area of Ave. W and East 3rd St. An eyewitness to the thefts managed to snap a photo of the van being used by at least some of the suspects who were stealing packages, and Shomrim distributed the photo to its patrol members.

At approximately 1:30 am Tuesday morning, Shomrim members on night patrol spotted the vehicle in question parked in the area of Ave. P and Ocean Parkway. A cursory look inside the vehicle confirmed to the members that it was indeed the one they were looking for, as it contained multiple packages and Amazon boxes which were presumably stolen.

Shomrim volunteers staked out the area for over an hour before observing two individuals holding additional packages entering the van and driving off.

Shomrim immediately activated the NYPD, who performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Quentin Road and East 2nd Street, during which time police searched the van and found it laden with dozens of stolen boxes and packages. Additionally, the NYPD found that the van itself was a stolen vehicle. The two individuals were arrested and are facing charges.

In a second incident just a few hours later, Flatbush Shomrim received a hotline call reporting a package being stolen on Ave. Y and East 3rd Street on Tuesday morning. Responding members observed two individuals carrying stolen packages in the area and the members immediately activated the police who responded to the scene, stopped the suspects, and took them into custody.

Shomrim reminds everyone to keep their eyes out for arriving packages and to take them indoors as soon as possible. It is also crucial that the police be notified if a package is stolen, because if Shomrim spots the suspects, the perps cannot be arrested unless there is an open police report on them.

If you see a package being stolen, call 911 and Flatbush Shomrim’s 24/7 Emergency Hotline 718-338-9797

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)