ALERT IN FLATBUSH: Youths Have Stolen Numerous Vehicles From Brooklyn Shuls Over Shabbos in Recent Months

A disturbing phenomenon has been taking place in Flatbush over the past several months, in which a group of teenagers have been breaking into shuls on Friday night. Sadly, these teenagers are members of frum Flatbush households.

The teens have been gaining access to the shuls by figuring out the combination patterns, after which they have been stealing money from pushkas, as well as going through shtenders in search of car keys. Unfortunately, they have successfully stolen many vehicles this way over the past 3 months.

Flatbush Shomrim has been able to recover a large percentage of the stolen vehicles, and reports that a number of the teens involved in the delinquent behavior have long rap sheets.

On Tuesday morning, two of these individuals were arrested in connection with a vehicle they stole from HaRav Shimon Alster’s shul on Bedford Ave. and Ave. L this past Friday night. One of the suspects, despite being just 16 years old, has already been arrested on numerous occasions and has even been charged twice on lethal weapons violations.

Flatbush Shomrim has been increasing their Shabbos patrols manned by retired NYPD officers and urges the community not to leave any valuables – keys or otherwise – in their shtenders or anywhere else besides for a locked safe.

It is additionally important that shuls ensure that they are secured and brightly lit during nighttime hours, especially now as the nights are long and provide ample opportunity for these perps to carry out burglaries.

If you have had valuables stolen from you by these teens or anyone else, call 911 and file a police report and call Flatbush Shomrim at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)