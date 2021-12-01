Flatbush Family Loses Everything in Chanukah Blaze [PHOTOS]

A fast-moving blaze tore through a Flatbush home on the third night of Chanukah, causing extensive damage and undermining the structure’s integrity.

The fire began just after 8 pm on East 5th Street near Avenue V. Thankfully, all of the home’s inhabitants were able to safely evacuate.

The FDNY and NYPD responded to the inferno within minutes, and successfully brought the fire under control after approximately 45 minutes.

The family unfortunately lost all of its valuables in the fire. Flatbush Shomrim has been assisting the family with their most pressing needs and are working tirelessly to obtain necessities, such as clothing, that the family no longer has.

An emergency fund has been set up to assist the family. Please donate generously.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)