Israeli Yeshiva Bochur Arrested In France With “Illegal Substance In Bag”

A 17-year-old Israeli yeshivah bochur was arrested in France after being caught with a package containing an illegal substance and is now sitting in jail.

The bochur is from a family that is currently in severe crisis, with his mother critically ill and his also ill father trying to singlehandedly support the family. Someone took advantage of the bochur’s vulnerable state and convinced him to take a package to France for a large sum of money.

There are a number of askanim involved in the case and the best lawyers have been hired to fight his case. However, his first appearance in court isn’t scheduled until January 2022.

The family does not have the financial means to release their son from jail and askanim have launched a campaign on The Chesed Fund site to assist the family.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)