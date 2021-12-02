CHANUKAH PRESENT FROM DEBLASIO: Issues Vaccine Mandate On NYC Yeshivas, Private Schools

As part of New York City’s latest vaccine push, employees at yeshivos and other private schools will be required to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The new mandate will affect approximately 930 New York City yeshivos and private schools, and over 56,000 employees.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the new mandate will help keep New Yorkers safe.

“We’re doing everything in our power to protect our students and school staff, and a mandate for nonpublic school employees will help keep our school communities and youngest New Yorkers safe,” the mayor said in a statement.

Teachers and employees at public schools have already been mandated to be vaccinated, with over 95% of public school staff and employees now vaccinated.

The new mandate is expected to face stiff opposition from yeshivos, and lawsuits are likely to be filed in the immediate future.

