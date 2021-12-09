Failing Socialist Mayor DeBlasio Enjoys Depiction as Communist [VIDEO]

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio apparently appreciates being called a Communist.

A recent NY Post front page depicted the outgoing mayor as “Santanista Claus,” along with a Fidel Castro-like beard and hat.

But on Wednesday, de Blasio said that the cover was “one of his favorites.”

“I just want to break in and say I was impressed by your cover art on the cover page yesterday,” de Blasio told a Post reporter as she was asking him a question.

“I just thought it was creative. I mean, come on, you got to always be impressed by the people who create The Post covers and the witty phrases. That was pretty good,” he said.

“That’s gotta go way up the list, I tell you, that’s got to go on my all-time greatest hits list.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)