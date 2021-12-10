NUTS: NY Gov. Hochul Announces New Mask or Vax Mandate for Businesses

Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

Hochul said the decision to reinstitute a mask mandate was based on the rising number of cases and hospitalizations, which have been especially pronounced in parts of upstate New York.

New York enacted a mask mandate at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020 that lasted more than a year. The new mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Monday to Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate.

Though supported by many, mask mandates also have become a hot-button issue. Republican elected officials reacting to Hochul’s announcement called it an unnecessary burden on businesses.

“This newest mask mandate is government overreach at its worst,” said Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler of suburban Rockland County. “Across New York state, we are getting shots in arms and our vaccination rate is one of the highest in the nation.”

Hochul said violators could face civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000. Local health departments will be in charge of enforcing the mandate.

Additionally, New York City now requires proof of vaccination for 5 to 11 year olds to enter restaurants, gyms, theaters and other places.

