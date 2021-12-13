NY Man Slapped With Whopping 75 Tickets after Leading Police on Car Chase

The attorney fees are going to be astronomical.

A Slingerlands, NY man is facing a rap sheet 75 tickets long after leading police on a car chase.

According to police, at approximately 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, State Troopers from the Coxsackie barracks observed a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander traveling west on West Main Street in the town of Catskill in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. Troopers stopped the vehicle on West Main Street near the intersection of State Route 9W.

As troopers approached the vehicle, the operator, later identified as Timothy B. Hall Jr, 41 from Slingerlands, put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to strike a police vehicle as he fled the scene. Troopers pursued the vehicle for approximately 20 miles with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour. The operator eventually pulled the vehicle into a driveway on County Route 67 and fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, Hall was taken into custody. He was charged with Assault 2nd degree, a felony, Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, Reckless Driving and Driving While Intoxicated, all misdemeanors. He was also issued 75 tickets for traffic violations in the towns of Catskill and Cairo.

Hall was arraigned in the Town of Athens Court and remanded to Greene County Jail.

