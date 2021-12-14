TERRIFYING: Frum 10-Year-Old Snatched by Gang in Stamford Hill [SEE THE VIDEO]

A frum 10-year-old boy in Stamford Hill underwent a terrifying experience last week when he was snatched by a notorious gang.

Stamford Hill Shomrim says the incident occurred as the boy was walking home from school in the dark. Video footage shows members of the Webb Estate gang approaching the boy and one of the gangsters picking him up and carrying him off across the road.

The boy was released from his abduction by the gang shortly afterwards and thankfully suffered no physical injuries, though he was understandably distressed and shaken up by the incident.

Shomrim has called on police to do more to “hold this gang to account for hundreds of racist attacks,” noting that there have been numerous other attacks in recent months, and that members of the Webb Estate gang have been harassing Jews for years.

Stamford Hill Police said they have identified 4 of the suspects and supplied them to Hackney Police. The suspects have been issued ASB (Anti-Social Behavior) warnings and CPWs (Community Protection Warnings).

Their parents have been warned that they will be evicted by the council if their children commit any further attacks.

We are aware of an incident on Osbaldeston Road, N16 on 9/12 where a group of teenagers reportedly picked up a nine-year-old boy and carried him to a nearby garden. There were no injuries. One suspect has been identified and enquiries are ongoing to locate others involved. — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) December 14, 2021

We are aware of concern around individuals connected to #WebbEstate. #SNT Officers have been patrolling in response and are making good progress in identifying suspects. Individuals connected are being investigated for both #ASB and more serious #Criminal offences. @Shomrim pic.twitter.com/m16cBwA5xf — Stamford Hill Police (@MPSStamfordHill) December 14, 2021

