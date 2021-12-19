LUNACY: People Start Getting Their Vaccination Status Microchipped in Their Arms

Some people take their vaccination status very seriously; in fact, so seriously that they are getting it implanted in their arms.
People in Sweden have begun implanting a chip that can store a covid passport under the skin, despite risks of hackers stealing their personal data.
“Implants are very versatile technology that can be used for many different things, and right now it is very convenient to have Covid passport always accessible on your implant,” the chipmaker’s chief disruption officer, Hannes Sjoblad told Ruptly.
“In case your phone runs out of battery,” he said, the chip “is always accessible to you. So of course, that’s how we use this technology today, next year we are going to use it for something else.”
However, Sjoblad noted that an implantee’s information can be easily swiped.
“These chips are easy to read, which means that I can sneak up to you with my mobile and read what is on your chip. I usually tell people not to write the secrets of their lives on their chip.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
This is a news article, not an editorial. If you personally would not implant a chip, that’s fine. Kindly refrain from appending your personal opinion to the headline.
HHHHHHAAAAA
I’ve been saying for the longest time, that we should get chips implanted with our bus pass etc on it
No need to show anything, just get scanned:-)))
It does seem pretty convenient 😉
It’s not funny it’s scary.
This is going to be the future very soon. Just like vaccines, everyone said “there will never be mandates, only if wanted”. That changed as I knew it would.
And now I’m telling you that soon there will be chip mandates, not just voluntary.