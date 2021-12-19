LUNACY: People Start Getting Their Vaccination Status Microchipped in Their Arms

Some people take their vaccination status very seriously; in fact, so seriously that they are getting it implanted in their arms.

People in Sweden have begun implanting a chip that can store a covid passport under the skin, despite risks of hackers stealing their personal data.

“Implants are very versatile technology that can be used for many different things, and right now it is very convenient to have Covid passport always accessible on your implant,” the chipmaker’s chief disruption officer, Hannes Sjoblad told Ruptly.

“In case your phone runs out of battery,” he said, the chip “is always accessible to you. So of course, that’s how we use this technology today, next year we are going to use it for something else.”

However, Sjoblad noted that an implantee’s information can be easily swiped.

“These chips are easy to read, which means that I can sneak up to you with my mobile and read what is on your chip. I usually tell people not to write the secrets of their lives on their chip.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)