ANTI-YESHIVA: Incoming NYC Comptroller Brad Lander Says He Will Push Yeshivas to Teach Secular Subjects

New York City’s incoming comptroller, Brad Lander, said that he would use all of his power and resources to force yeshivas into teaching secular curriculum.
“The state law is very clear that all schools, including private and parochial schools, have an obligation to deliver substantially comparable and competent secular education, especially where the city is contracting with those schools for transportation and books,” Lander, who is a Jew, told the JTA.
“It is a responsibility of the city as a whole and the comptroller in particular to be paying attention and audit and make sure those obligations are being met,” he added.
The issue of teaching secular subjects in yeshivas has been a matter of heated debate in recent years. On one side are a group of people who say that yeshivas have the obligation to teach secular subjects, while on the other side, many say that the law infringes on the religious freedoms of yeshivas to determine what subjects are appropriate to teach their students.
As comptroller, Lander will have the power to audit yeshivas and determine whether they are meeting state requirements for secular subjects, though he noted that he does not have the power to force them to change their curricula.
“This is critical,” Lander said, speaking to the New York Jewish Agenda, a liberal group he co-founded. “Making sure that all our schools, including our yeshivas, provide the education that our kids need and deserve is part of our job together and one that I’m going to be spending time on.”
Lander also noted that the district he served for a decade as a city councilmember prior to being elected comptroller, has a large number of non-frum, liberal Jews as well as some frum ones.
“My district has the Jews on probably the furthest left of the spectrum and the furthest right of the spectrum in New York City,” he said. “I love my [Jewish] practice. That said, I have been enriched as an elected official and as a Jew by my engagement with our frum cousins.”
Yeshivos SHOULD teach secular studies, but don’t they already? As far as I am aware the students coming out of eighth grades of yeshivos far exceed in knowledge those coming out of most public schools. However, I can’t say the same for yeshivah high schools. Ask a high-schooler (from any school) where is the country “Africa,” and they will get confused. Never mind that it’s a continent (which I bet you didn’t know).
The short and long answer is “don’t take any funding from the Government”.
That’s what the Amish are doing.
“I love my [Jewish] practice.” There is nothing even remotely Jewish about his practice.
I don’t see how enforcing Yeshivos to teach a minimal amount of English is “anti-Yeshiva”. Does the author believe that places like Torah Vodaas, Chaim Berlin, and Darchei Torah are not Yeshivos?
For those like @motacha11 who are saying that 8th grade Yeshiva talmidim know more than public schoolers, that’s only in places where they do teach English. In the Yeshivos where there is no secular studies, 8th graders can barely order a pizza in English or point to Eretz Yisroel on a map of the world.
move to florida
He will fall like the מתיונים
He obviously doesn’t mean secular education because as comment #1 points out we already have that
What he is talking about is CRT, evolution, and gender fluidity
@yudel. You are correct. If we don’t take their money, they can’t tell us what to teach.
The short & long answer is:- Have mandated vaccinations & face mask being worn all day by all students & rebbes Zero exceptions, and government would be less antagonistic towards Yeshivas.
what’s he talking about. lots of yeshivas still give regents in high school
I graduated from Yeshiva Chasan Sofer with secular studies’ high school by taking the regents and receiving an academic degree. In order to gain a good job, the yeshivas should encourage vocational training.
The Rambam says that the those who sit and learn and rely on charity they rob people and ashame the Torah.
Naftuli Moster, sure got to Lander quickly.
This is an embarrassing hit piece and the anti-intellectualism being preached is shameful. Yeshivah students should not be deprived of subjects that will allow them to prosper professionally if they so desire.
“Does the author believe that places like Torah Vodaas, Chaim Berlin, and Darchei Torah are not Yeshivos?”
No, let’s be honest about which Yeshivos he is referring to. The overwhelming majority of litvish yeshivas, including the ones you mentioned, are providing at least a “substantially comparable and competent secular education.” He is talking about certain segments of the frum community where boys graduating 8th grade are reading and writing English on maybe a second grade level.
When ever this issue comes up cries of Anti-Semitism quickly follow. Officials are given tours of Yeshivos like Darchei when we all know that isn’t who the critics are actually referring too.
If you want to argue that Yeshivas have the right to not provide (or provide minimal) secular education, fine, but at least be honest about what is going on.
Zaydim byad oskay torasecha
This guy is a typical helenist (Yevanim) supposedly doing us a big favor. Klal Yisroel has always suffered from these elements ‘ VEHAKODOSH B”H MATZILEINI M’YODOM
In any normal country, you would be locked as a danger to society, for threatening ridiculous violence.
What scores do the Makas Choishech get on the regents and what do frum schools get? Maybe he should be focusing his agenda on the shchoiren.