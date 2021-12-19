LISTEN TO IT: Trump Says American Jews “No Longer Love Israel”; Says Israel Used To Have “Absolute Power Over Congress”

Donald Trump is coming under criticism from Jewish groups after audio emerged of the former president slamming American Jews for not being supportive enough of Israel and decrying that Israel no longer has “absolute power” over Congress.
“There are people in this country that are Jewish – no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than Jews in this country,” Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.
“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today, I think it’s the exact opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did that,” he said.
“The Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel,” Trump continued. “I mean, look at The New York Times. The New York Times hates Israel, hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run the New York Times. I mean, the Sulzberger family.”
Since the release of the audio, which comes ahead of the release of Ravid’s book “Trump’s Peace,” which discussed the Abraham Accords deals, numerous Jewish organizations have come out swinging against the former president.
“Past support for Israel doesn’t give him license to traffic in radioactive antisemitic tropes or peddle unfounded conclusions about the unbreakable ties that bind American Jewish to Israel. Enough!” the American Jewish Committee tweeted.
Jewish Democratic Council for America CEO Halie Soifer wrote that “what [Trump] doesn’t understand is that American Jews despise him – and all he stands for in the GOP – because he’s a depraved bigot who continues to attack our democracy [and] his policies are antithetical to our values. This has nothing to do with Israel.”
He’s 100% correct
Had any Democrat spouted this nonsense, there would already be a hundred comments attacking him.
Halie Soifer…former national security adviser for Kamala Harris !!!
He’s right (haven’t read article, only headlines)
Whether or not we internally agree with these comments, they have no place coming out of a non-Jew’s mouth. This guy needs to become a distant memory.
Non-Jews often forget to verbally distinguish between religious and secular Jews (who are usually the most liberal of Americans). But we know who he’s talking about.
Sorry. Trump is 100% correct about this.
He’s telling the exact truth, except for one thing: The Sulzbergers are not Jews. Boruch Hashem we do not have to be ashamed of that degenerate family. Other than that, every word he said is correct.
Contrary to Halie Sofer, he unfortunately does understand very well that the majority of those American Jews who live like goyim, and are Jewish only because they have a holy neshama trapped inside them desperately crying out for help, despise him. And he correctly says that these same fargoyishte Jews also despise Israel, and the two are related. They despise both because both are antithetical to their depraved “values”, which they have substituted for yiddishkeit.
They hate him because he calls balls & strikes.
Most goyim don’t chap the nuances the way Trump did.
1000000% correct
We Jews suffer way too much from the Abe Foxman – Chock-full-o-Nuts Shumer type Jews. Sadly he is right on the money!
Unfortunately Trump’s on target again. Sad but true! Agree that sometimes the truth hurts and the haters were never able to handle that.
Evangelicals support Israel because they believe it is important for fulfilling end-times prophecy of the destruction of the Jewish people.
Trump is right, but are these the people you want to associate with?
As a Trump supporter, this is a bit disturbing but unfortunately it’s very true. Most American Jews are liberals and would stab their religion and Israel for the sake of BLM and global warming. They are long lost souls who are brainwashed into the American society and don’t care who their children marry or “identify” as.
For example, Ben & Jerry’s and much more.
Crazy to think about it, but would these same long lost souls vote for Hitler R”L if he was a candidate?!
Very sad and pathetic. I understand Trump frustration after everything he did for the Jewish people, far more than any other leader in the past.
Instead 80% of Jews decided he wasn’t good enough. But in the end, these comments shouldn’t be public.
I despise him, but truthfully they took his words put of context
That is a filthy lie. How can you be so stupid as to believe it, or so wicked as to spread it without believing it?
And yes, these are the people with whom I want to associate. They are serving Hashem in the best way they know how, and when Moshiach comes and they learn the truth they will readily accept it. In the meantime I don’t want them influencing my children, but I am glad to associate with them anywhere outside the home.
Lots of American Jews hate Trump because he has one thing they don’t have–Jewish grandchildren.