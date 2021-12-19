LISTEN TO IT: Trump Says American Jews “No Longer Love Israel”; Says Israel Used To Have “Absolute Power Over Congress”

Donald Trump is coming under criticism from Jewish groups after audio emerged of the former president slamming American Jews for not being supportive enough of Israel and decrying that Israel no longer has “absolute power” over Congress.

“There are people in this country that are Jewish – no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than Jews in this country,” Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today, I think it’s the exact opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did that,” he said.

“The Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel,” Trump continued. “I mean, look at The New York Times. The New York Times hates Israel, hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run the New York Times. I mean, the Sulzberger family.”

Since the release of the audio, which comes ahead of the release of Ravid’s book “Trump’s Peace,” which discussed the Abraham Accords deals, numerous Jewish organizations have come out swinging against the former president.

“Past support for Israel doesn’t give him license to traffic in radioactive antisemitic tropes or peddle unfounded conclusions about the unbreakable ties that bind American Jewish to Israel. Enough!” the American Jewish Committee tweeted.

Jewish Democratic Council for America CEO Halie Soifer wrote that “what [Trump] doesn’t understand is that American Jews despise him – and all he stands for in the GOP – because he’s a depraved bigot who continues to attack our democracy [and] his policies are antithetical to our values. This has nothing to do with Israel.”

