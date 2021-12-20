Hamas & Islamic Jihad Agree To Increase Terror Attacks Against Israel

The terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have agreed to increase terror attacks against Israel, especially in Jerusalem and Yehuda and Shomron, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The groups also are planning on boosting the coordination between their military wings.

The agreement is viewed as another challenge to the Palestinian Authority which has been cracking down on Hamas and PIJ members in the West Bank, Palestinian political analysts say.

“Hamas and Islamic Jihad are hoping to kill two birds with one stone,” a Ramallah-based analyst quoted by The Post said.

“They know that the attacks make [PA President Mahmoud] Abbas appear as if he’s losing control of the situation.”

The PIJ on Sunday claimed responsibility for the terror attack on Thursday night in the Shomom, during which Yehuda Dimentman, h’yd, was killed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)