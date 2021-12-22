Widows, Orphans Of Meron Victims Fly To Ukraine For Chizzuk Trip

Dozens of almanos and yesomim of Meron victims flew to Ukraine on Tuesday night for a chizzuk trip, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The trip participants will visit kivrei tzaddikim throughout the country and attend a Hachnasas Sefer Torah l’illui nishmas the 45 Meron kedoshim in the city of Yampol.

The five-day trip was arranged and subsidized by the Amutat Kedoshei Meron, headed by HaRav Meir Nachman Elhadad, who lost two sons in the disaster.

Many of the participants have never left Eretz Yisrael and had to especially apply for passports to take part in the trip.

