IN THE PITS: Polls Show Americans Continue Souring on Biden

Recent polls have confirmed what has been apparent to many political analysts for months: Americans are becoming increasingly fed up with President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress.

In a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, 41% of respondents said that Democrats have thus far accomplished less than they had expected, whereas only 10% of respondents said they accomplished more than expected.

Similar numbers for found for Biden himself: 42% say he’s accomplished less than expected, with 11% saying he’s accomplished more than they had expected.

A separate poll conducted by NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist found that a measly 41% of Americans approve of President Biden’s performance while 55% disapprove, and that his approval among independents dropped by 8 points in just a single week – a truly worrisome sign for Democrats.

Overall, independents – a crucial demographic in Democrats’ and Biden’s election prospects – disapprove of Biden by a 3 to 1 margin. Just 29% of independents said they support the president’s job performance.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)