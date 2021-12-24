Meta [Facebook] COO Sheryl Sandberg Donates $5 Million to United Hatzalah

Jewish billionaire Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Meta – Facebook and Instagram’s parent company – donated $5 million to Israel’s United Hatzalah at a fundraiser in Miami on Tuesday in honor of her parents.

The funds will go toward United Hatzalah’s women’s unit, which will now be renamed the Adele and Dr. Joel Sandberg Women’s Unit. The women’s unit extremely impressed Sandberg and her parents when they visited Israel two years ago, and the elder Sandbergs are already major United Hatzalah donors.

The Miami gala at which Sandberg made her donation and delivered the keynote speech, brought in a whopping $18 million for United Hatzalah.

Sandberg, who became a household name after publishing her 2013 book on feminism and capitalism titled “Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead,” has steadily become more involved in Jewish causes in recent years.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)