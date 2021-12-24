CHAOS IN THE WHITE HOUSE: Biden Staffers Plan Their Exits as His Popularity Sinks in the West Wing

A number of staffers are reportedly planning hasty exits from the White House as President Joe Biden’s first year in office nears its ends with his popularity underwater with American voters – and White House aides as well.

White House staffers are so unhappy with their jobs that some have begun anonymously leaking to reporters that they are upset, hoping that senior White House officials will take notice of the low morale and try to institute some changes, Politico reported late Wednesday.

Staffers inside the White House say that virtual events have made their jobs exceedingly difficult and complain that if they are not considered to be in Biden’s inner circle, they are often left out from events completely.

In addition, White House staffers say that they are often left out of events while Capitol Hill staffers are invited due to a “lottery system” that is used to decide who gets to go to certain gatherings.

Many of the staffers who spoke to Politico said they are updating their resumes and will look for new jobs once Biden officially hits the one-year mark in office.

Staffers and aides to Vice President Kamala Harris have already begun leaving in droves, particularly her top communication aides, with nearly her entire comms team fleeing in recent weeks.

The report of discontent in the White House also comes as both Biden and Harris contend with having the worst polling averages among American voters at this point in the presidency in modern history.

Every major national poll has President Biden’s approval ratings below 50%, with several polls even having his approvals dipping below 40%. Vice President Harris is doing even worse – one poll has her approvals at just 28%.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)