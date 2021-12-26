SEASON’S GREETINGS: Caller Tells Biden “Let’s Go Brandon,” Says He’s Now Receiving Threats [WATCH THE VIDEOS]

A caller who told President Biden “Let’s go, Brandon” during a holiday call says he is now receiving threatening phone calls.

Jared Schmeck, a former Medford, Oregon police officer, made the comment during a livestreamed event in which Biden took calls from Americans across the country.

But Schmeck says that he is now receiving vague threats from anonymous callers over what he says was nothing but a joke.

“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him,” Schmeck told The Oregonian.

“He seems like he’s a cordial guy,” Schmeck said of Biden. “There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner. … I love him just like I love any brother or sister.”

“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job. I mean no disrespect to him,” Schmeck added.

“Let’s go, Brandon” became a phrase to criticized President Biden after an NBC sports reporter said a NASCAR crowd was chanting the phrase in support of driver Brandon Brown. The crowd was actually chanting “(EXPLETIVE REMOVED) Joe Biden.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)