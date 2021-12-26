SEASON’S GREETINGS: Caller Tells Biden “Let’s Go Brandon,” Says He’s Now Receiving Threats [WATCH THE VIDEOS]

A caller who told President Biden “Let’s go, Brandon” during a holiday call says he is now receiving threatening phone calls.
Jared Schmeck, a former Medford, Oregon police officer, made the comment during a livestreamed event in which Biden took calls from Americans across the country.
But Schmeck says that he is now receiving vague threats from anonymous callers over what he says was nothing but a joke.
“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him,” Schmeck told The Oregonian.
“He seems like he’s a cordial guy,” Schmeck said of Biden. “There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner. … I love him just like I love any brother or sister.”
“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job. I mean no disrespect to him,” Schmeck added.
“Let’s go, Brandon” became a phrase to criticized President Biden after an NBC sports reporter said a NASCAR crowd was chanting the phrase in support of driver Brandon Brown. The crowd was actually chanting “(EXPLETIVE REMOVED) Joe Biden.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
DID BIDEN JUST SERIOUSLY SAY LET’S GO BRANDON I AGREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!??????????
I don’t know what is sadder. The fact that Biden didn’t get the joke and humiliated himself or that this is our president.
What is also sad is that YWN is posting this. It’s a new low. This (EXPLETIVE REMOVED) is not a kind word and we rely on YWN to at least have some filter on the news.
But I can’t just get over this! You have to be insane to vote for this guy!
Doesn’t he realize US is now a socialist country and free speech is illegal?
Shmeck is a disgusting fool. Nobody should be making threats against him but he deserves no pity. His actions were disgusting. No he whines like a baby.
On Target: Who is stopping free speech? The guy who is whining about people calling him and expressing their disgust at his actions? He is free to berate the president and people are free to berate him as well.