Advance Your Business Skills with the PCS Business Enrichment Course!

0
Sponsored Content

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Are you looking to…

  • Get a quality job?
  • Start your own business?
  • Impress your interviewer/employer?
  • Learn skills to increase your salary?

Join the PCS Business Enrichment Course and get all the skills you need to open up new opportunities!

Start date: January 6th!

Partial listing of topics: Microsoft Office, business administration, small business management, sales, QuickBooks, presentation/interviewing skills, marketing, investments, real estate, accounting, Amazon, health care, logistics….

  • Partial scholarships available
  • Live classes in Lakewood
  • Remote options for out-of-town students only

For more information contact: [email protected] or 732-905-9700 ext. 606

PCS is a nonprofit division of Agudath Israel