Advance Your Business Skills with the PCS Business Enrichment Course!

Are you looking to…
- Get a quality job?
- Start your own business?
- Impress your interviewer/employer?
- Learn skills to increase your salary?
Join the PCS Business Enrichment Course and get all the skills you need to open up new opportunities!
Start date: January 6th!
Partial listing of topics: Microsoft Office, business administration, small business management, sales, QuickBooks, presentation/interviewing skills, marketing, investments, real estate, accounting, Amazon, health care, logistics….
- Partial scholarships available
- Live classes in Lakewood
- Remote options for out-of-town students only
For more information contact: [email protected] or 732-905-9700 ext. 606
PCS is a nonprofit division of Agudath Israel