SEE THESE VIDEOS: Lakewood Woman Addresses Ongoing Teacher Crisis at Torah U’Mesorah Conference

At Torah U’Mesorah’s President’s Conference this weekend, a Lakewood woman made an impassioned speech, urging and beseeching those in attendance to take the issue of how teachers are treated and paid more seriously, receiving rousing ovations throughout the course of her remarks.
“These women are amazing… They’re in school for eight hours a day! They’re in school more than they are at home,” Mrs. Miriam Tress told the conference.
“Besides the salaries, treat them well, make them feel good. If they have to take off for their child’s wedding, you’re going to dock a day of pay?” she asked incredulously. “You’re not even giving them money for the wedding. The men are getting it – which is amazing – you don’t give them money for the wedding but you say ‘It’s your sick day’?”
“Their child is getting married! Where is the [decent] treatment?”
Mrs. Tress, a self-described “nobody” with no connections, said that seeing how teachers are treated upset her so much that she decided to spring into action.
She is now spearheading efforts to raise massive amounts of funds for female teachers in Lakewood for Pesach. Those efforts are still in their infancy.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
I love her!!! She’s 100% right! Let’s hope and pray they’ll listen and do something positive!
This lady is a hero
About time someone stood up and says it like it is!
I have talked to my friends about this over the years but it always went no where. I am proud that klal yisrioel has women as brave as this modern day Esther who have the guts to take a mic and say it to the (private) school owners who make a fortune off the teachers while they make a lousy 20K a year
So here is the real shaila. How will the Lakewood school owners who will be forced to shell out more money from their busting pockets be able to manipulate the Lakewood Rabbonim to have this lady silenced. DO NOT BACK DOWN
Kudos to this tzdeikis
Not tzniyus for a lady to do this. Tell her to go bake cookies instead. Let the school take care of this themselves. It’s none of anyone’s business what teachers get paid. Especially not this lady.
She’s right!! The problem that no one seems to be touching on is that NO ONE GIVES TZEDAKAH TO THE LOCAL BAIS YAAKOV. Tzedakah always goes to yeshivos. Yeshivos are the ones with endowments, real estate, what have you. We need to encourage more people to donate money to chinuch habonos. We need to encourage gevirim to endow girls’ schools (and make sure there is oversight on where all this money goes, I.e. primarily into the pockets of teachers and not administrators or owners).
(All this is not to say that yeshivos shouldn’t be a priority, but to say that chinuch habonos has fallen so low on the totem pole that we are now facing a teacher shortage as well as other potential issues with our girls’ education. Problems that impact 50% of klal yisroel affect all of us.)
Teachers should be bumped up to at least $50,000 a year with bonuses for yom tovim and simchos. Thank you Mrs Tress (whoever you are. I live in the Midwest)
Don’t worry. She will be trashed to the gutter in no time. Give the Lakewood machine a few hours to get working. The school owners will black list her grandchildren from every school.
How DARE she call for school to treat teachers like the people they deserve to be?
LOL.
Hang in there Mrs Tress. You have Klal Yisroel backing you!
KEEP IN MIND MOST GIRLS’ SCHOOLS ARE PRIVATELY OWNED. DEMAND THAT THE OWNERS ACCOUNT FOR ALL THE MONEY. SUPPLY AND DEMAND DETERMINES WAGES. IT IS IS WORTH A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF MONEY TO THE MORO TO WORK IN SCHOOL, BE OFF ALL SUMMER, BE OFF WHEN THE KIDS ARE OFF ETC. REMEMBER WORKING IIN AN OFFICE, ONE GETS 2 WEEKS OFF A YEAR AND YOU MUST USE THOSE DAYS FOR YOMIM TOVIM.
The school owners, some of them, are wealthy businessmen. The teachers get less then their cleaning ladies. Think I’m joking? I’m not.
THNK YOU MRS TRESS
I NEVER KNEW WE STILL HAD WOMEN WHO WERE NOT AFRAID TO STAND UP FOR THE TRUTH!
SO PROUD!
She needs to speak to the schools in all communities. Not just Lakewood.