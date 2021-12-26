SEE THESE VIDEOS: Lakewood Woman Addresses Ongoing Teacher Crisis at Torah U’Mesorah Conference

At Torah U’Mesorah’s President’s Conference this weekend, a Lakewood woman made an impassioned speech, urging and beseeching those in attendance to take the issue of how teachers are treated and paid more seriously, receiving rousing ovations throughout the course of her remarks.

“These women are amazing… They’re in school for eight hours a day! They’re in school more than they are at home,” Mrs. Miriam Tress told the conference.

“Besides the salaries, treat them well, make them feel good. If they have to take off for their child’s wedding, you’re going to dock a day of pay?” she asked incredulously. “You’re not even giving them money for the wedding. The men are getting it – which is amazing – you don’t give them money for the wedding but you say ‘It’s your sick day’?”

“Their child is getting married! Where is the [decent] treatment?”

Mrs. Tress, a self-described “nobody” with no connections, said that seeing how teachers are treated upset her so much that she decided to spring into action.

She is now spearheading efforts to raise massive amounts of funds for female teachers in Lakewood for Pesach. Those efforts are still in their infancy.

