SHEMITA ALERT: Red Peppers Sold In NY Supermarkets Are Product Of Shmita

The Vaad HaKashrus of Crown Heights has issued an urgent warning over red peppers being sold in many kosher supermarkets that originate in Israel and are products of Shemitta.

“We would like to inform the public that red peppers sold in the tri-state area and in the Crown Heights neighborhoods, or given out by some organizations giving out food are from shemitta and it’s forbidden to eat them,” the Vaad HaKashrus said in a statement.

If you have these peppers, which are labeled “Product of Israel” in your home, you should allow them to go bad before disposing them.

For further information, call the Vaad HaKashrus at 917-440-8991.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)