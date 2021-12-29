Israeli Wounded By Sniper Fire From Gaza, IDF Attacks Hamas Posts In Response

A Gazan sniper opened fire at Israeli workers working on the Gaza border on Wednesday, lightly injuring one of the workers.

In response, the IDF attacked Hamas bases in the Strip, reportedly injuring three Hamas terrorists.

The injured Israeli, an employee of a civilian firm contracted by the Defense Ministry to carry out maintenance work on the new security barrier, was evacuated to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon with a gunshot wound in his leg.

In the wake of the incident, the IDF instructed Israeli farmers to evacuate the area next to the border. A statement from the Eshkol Regional Council said: “Following the incident, agricultural work near the border was stopped until further notice.”

