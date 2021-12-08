Israel Completes Gaza ‘Smart Fence’ To End Cross-Border Tunnel Attacks

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday announced the completion of the security barrier wall surrounding the Gaza Strip designed to end the threat of cross-border tunnel attacks.

The 65-kilometer (40-mile) “smart fence” includes a maritime barrier with sensors, an underground component with sensors for tunnels, and an overground wall with a radar system and command and control rooms to thwart infiltrations from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The barrier cost NIS 3.5 billion ($1.1 billion) to develop and build and took three and a half years to complete.

“This barrier, an innovative and technologically sophisticated project, denies Hamas one of the capabilities it tried to develop and places an iron wall, sensors, and concrete between it and the residents of Israel’s south,” Gantz said at a ceremony on Tuesday marking the completion of the barrier.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)