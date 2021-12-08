Israel Completes Gaza ‘Smart Fence’ To End Cross-Border Tunnel Attacks

An Israeli soldier stands guard during a ceremony opening the newly completed underground barrier along the Israel-Gaza border, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Israel has announced the completion of the enhanced security barrier around the Gaza Strip designed to prevent terrorists from sneaking into the country. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday announced the completion of the security barrier wall surrounding the Gaza Strip designed to end the threat of cross-border tunnel attacks.

The 65-kilometer (40-mile) “smart fence” includes a maritime barrier with sensors, an underground component with sensors for tunnels, and an overground wall with a radar system and command and control rooms to thwart infiltrations from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The barrier cost NIS 3.5 billion ($1.1 billion) to develop and build and took three and a half years to complete.

The maritime Gaza security barrier. (Ariel Hermony/Defense Ministry)

“This barrier, an innovative and technologically sophisticated project, denies Hamas one of the capabilities it tried to develop and places an iron wall, sensors, and concrete between it and the residents of Israel’s south,” Gantz said at a ceremony on Tuesday marking the completion of the barrier.

