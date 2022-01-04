Israeli Man Desperately Seeking to Save Son From Lev Tahor

An Israeli man who escaped the Lev Tahor cultists two years ago, Yisroel Amir, is now working with former Mossad agents as he attempts to rescue his 2-year-old son from the group’s clutches, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Amir’s efforts have taken on new urgency recently as Lev Tahor attempts to move their group to Iran, which, if successful, would make it exceedingly difficult to rescue his son.

It is also possible – even likely – that, instead of providing them refuge, the Iranian regime would use Lev Tahor members as a bargaining chip with Israel or publicly execute them to send a message.

So far, Lev Tahor attempts to cross into Iran via Kurdistan have failed, with members of the cult caught in the country deported to Turkey, from which they were extradited back to Guatemala.

Amir’s team has been able to gather some intelligence on the group, including an updated picture of his son, and photos of children sitting in cages.

Additionally, the team has revealed that mothers entrapped by the cult have been ordered to kill their children and commit suicide if authorities ever penetrate the cult.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)