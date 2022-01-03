TRAGEDY: IDF Military Helicopter Crashes Off the Coast of Haifa; Two Soldiers Killed [VIDEOS]

An IDF military helicopter with three military personnel onboard crashed off the coast of Haifa, Monday night.

All three occupants of the crashed helicopter were retrieved from the water by IDF Unit 669. Two soldiers died of their injuries while a third is reported to be in light-to-moderate condition at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but appears to be the result of a training accident.

The chopper was an Atalef AS565 Panther.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz released the following statement: “I want to extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the helicopter accident and Refuah Shelaima to the wounded. I spoke with the chief of staff, and I promise that the IDF will investigate the incident and draw the necessary lessons. I would like to thank the rescue forces who acted quickly and under difficult conditions to locate the helicopter crew.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)