OFF THE HOOK: Manhattan DA Drops Investigation Into Cuomo’s Covid Nursing Home Policies

The Manhattan DA’s office has dropped its investigation into former disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was told that after a thorough investigation — as we have said all along — there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken,” a Cuomo spokesman said.

The probe into Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes was initiated by former Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr., who closed the probe last Thursday, just before he retired from the office.

Cuomo has received withering criticism for issuing a directive that forced nursing homes to admit Covid-19 infected patients despite the facilities holding many high-risk patients. Independent studies have shown that the directive possibly caused thousands of avoidable deaths.

“Letting Cuomo off the hook is a bad way to start 2022,” Vivian Zayas, co-founder of Voices For Seniors, whose mother, Ana Martinez, died of COVID while in a nursing rehab facility, told the NY Post.

“Fifteen thousand people lost their lives in nursing homes. It doesn’t look like prosecutors are taking this seriously. They’re basically protecting Cuomo… We are disappointed in our judicial system.”

