Levaya of HaRav Avraham Reznik ZT”L, The Last Of The “Alter Mirrer”

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petirah of HaRav Avraham Reznik Z”L. He was 99.

The Niftar was likely the last of the “Alter Mirrer”, the title given to those who learned in the Mirrer Yeshiva in Poland, and who miraculously survived the hands of the Nazis YMS by fleeing with the entire Yeshiva through Kobe, Japan, and on to Shanghai, China.

The Niftar was born in Brisk, where he davened together with the Brisker Rov before the war. He then went to learn in Baranovitch, under Hagaon HaRav Elchonon Wasserman HY”D, before going to learn in the Mir.

Years ago, he was a Baal Tefilah on Yomom Norayim in the Mirrer Yeshiva in Brooklyn, and ran a catering business in Flatbush called Matamim Caterers for Parnassah, as he toiled in learning in all the spare time he had. He was an Adam Choshuv, and a tremendous Talmid Chochom.

The last number of years he resided by his son in South Fallsburg.

His children are Reb Nochum, Reb Chaim and Reb Aharon Z”L.

The Levaya will be held in Yeshiva of South Fallsburg today (Tuesday) at 3:00PM, and a Levaya at the Mirrer Yeshiva in Flatbush at 7:45. The Kevura will be in Eretz Yisroel.

Boruch Dayan HaaEmmes…

