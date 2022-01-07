Israel Approves Thousands Of New Homes In Jerusalem

A Jerusalem municipal planning committee approved a plan on Wednesday for 3,557 new housing units in Jerusalem.

A new Jewish neighborhood being planned between Givat HaMatos and Har Homa will receive 1,465 housing units and the neighborhood of French Hill will receive 2,092 units.

The plan must still be approved at the Jerusalem District Planning Committee on January 17, 2022.

In response to the announcement, the Peace Now organization issued its usual claims that that the new homes complicate efforts toward a ‘Palestinian state” and that the “international community” views the “‘settlements’ as a violation of international law.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)