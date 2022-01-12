Rabbi Y.Y. Rubinstein Quits BBC, Says “No Jew With Any Pride” Can Work There

Rabbi Y.Y. Rubinstein, a contributor to the British BBC news outlet for three decades, said he is cutting off his relationship with the media giant over its skewed and slanted reporting on a recent anti-Semitic incident.
In an open letter explaining his decision, Rabbi Rubinstein wrote that his move was in response to a report by BBC which claimed that victims of an anti-Semitic attack hurled anti-Muslim slurs during their encounter with their attackers – a claim that has been widely disputed.
The incident occurred on Chanukah, when a group of Muslims pounded on the doors of a bus transporting Jews to a Chanukah party, with the attackers hurling slurs at the Jewish occupants and yelling “Free Palestine!”
The BBC reported that several anti-Muslim slurs were heard inside the bus during the incident, an assertion that was debunked by the Board of Deputies of British Jews.
“I simply don’t see how I or in fact any Jew who has any pride in that name can be associated with the Corporation anymore,” Rabbi Rubinstein wrote.
He noted that the incident was but the latest in a larger pattern of anti-Jewish, anti-Israel reporting by the network, as well as utter intolerance for dissenting views to its crafted narrative.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Anti-Israel is not anti-Jewish.
Anti-Israel is not a reason to leave there. In fact, it’s probably a reason to stay, because anti-Israel, unless it calls for harm CH”V to any Jews, de facto means pro-Jewish.
Real Anti-Jewish, however, is a reason to leave there.
What did he ever have to do with the BBC other than the BBC calling him for comments, from time to time, for random stories?
Is this the first and only time BBC has showed its anti-semitic colors?
Did the good Rabbi just grow a brain or is there another factor at play.