Rabbi Y.Y. Rubinstein Quits BBC, Says “No Jew With Any Pride” Can Work There

Rabbi Y.Y. Rubinstein, a contributor to the British BBC news outlet for three decades, said he is cutting off his relationship with the media giant over its skewed and slanted reporting on a recent anti-Semitic incident.

In an open letter explaining his decision, Rabbi Rubinstein wrote that his move was in response to a report by BBC which claimed that victims of an anti-Semitic attack hurled anti-Muslim slurs during their encounter with their attackers – a claim that has been widely disputed.

The incident occurred on Chanukah, when a group of Muslims pounded on the doors of a bus transporting Jews to a Chanukah party, with the attackers hurling slurs at the Jewish occupants and yelling “Free Palestine!”

The BBC reported that several anti-Muslim slurs were heard inside the bus during the incident, an assertion that was debunked by the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

“I simply don’t see how I or in fact any Jew who has any pride in that name can be associated with the Corporation anymore,” Rabbi Rubinstein wrote.

He noted that the incident was but the latest in a larger pattern of anti-Jewish, anti-Israel reporting by the network, as well as utter intolerance for dissenting views to its crafted narrative.

