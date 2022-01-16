Mazel Tov! Bnei Brak Mother Gives Birth To 21st Child

The Lefkowitz family of Bnei Brak welcomed their 21st child on Thursday, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Since there is a set of twins in the family it was “only” the 20th birth for the mother, Mrs. Chana Lefkowitz, 45, a daughter of the Gaavad HaRav Mordechai Gross.

The proud father is HaRav Yechezkel Lefkowitz, 47, a Rosh Kollel and the son of HaGaon HaTzaddik Rav Moshe Dovid Lefkowitz, the Mashgiach of Yeshivas Be’er Yaakov, and the grandson of Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh, HaGaon HaRav Michel Yehuda Lefkowitz, z’tl.

The baby was born at Maayanei HaYeshua hospital in Bnei Brak.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)