A young girl was struck and critically injured on Monday evening at the intersection of County Line Road and Squankum Road in Lakewood.

Hatzolah was called to the scene and found an approximately 12-year-old girl with serious traumatic injuries.

Hatzolah paramedics transported the girl to Jersey Shore Medical Center in critical condition.

Please say tehillim for Pinya Gittel bas Rochel Shaindel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)