Historic Bipartisan “Caucus for the Advancement of Torah Values” Launched in Washington

Today, the inauguration of the “Torah Caucus of the United States Congress” shows the vitality of American democracy. The fact that, less than a century after the Jewish people were almost obliterated, here in Washington, lawmakers are coming together to advance Torah and its ideals is nothing short of remarkable. This development is great for the Jewish people, but it is also great for America!”

Those were the powerful, poignant words of Rav Dovid Hofstedter, Nasi of Dirshu, at a historic and momentous event in Washington earlier this month in which the Torah Caucus was launched. The Torah Caucus, short for its full name, “Caucus for the Advancement of Torah Values,” promises to be a great force in ensuring the preservation of Torah values for the Jewish community and beyond. It is a bipartisan, new caucus that has pledged to advocate on behalf of Torah values in the corridors of American power and beyond.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers at the inaugural event, included congressional stalwarts such as Congresswoman Kat Cammack of Florida (R), Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania (R), Congressman Henry Cuellar of Texas (D), Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska (R), Congressman Brian Steil of Wisconsin (R), and Congressman Dan Mueser of Pennsylvania (R).

In his remarks as co-chair of the Torah Caucus, Congressman Don Bacon, a true friend of the Jewish community and an obvious ohev Yisroel, said, “The purpose of this caucus is to pledge our friendship to our Jewish brothers and sisters. This is not only about friendship to Israel but to pledge that through this caucus we resolve to fight anti-Semitism from wherever it comes, both the right and the left.

“I want to highlight something else that deeply inspired me,” continued Rep. Bacon. “I have learned such a profound lesson from Rabbi Hofstedter’s background. Both he and his wife are children of Holocaust survivors who suffered so much. What has he done with that? He has taken inspiration from his parents and that generation and resolved to restore Jewish scholarship. He has taken an event of unspeakable evil and decided not to just sit complacently but to do something so that some good would be able to emerge…”

Rav Hofstedter concluded by saying, “Let us embrace the mandate and mission of the caucus of Torah values and promote freedom of religion and all of the deep-rooted values that have made this country so great!”

Click here to view the inauguration of The Torah Caucus!