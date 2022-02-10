Fauci: “Full-Blown” Pandemic Almost Over in US

As public opinion over Covid-19 restrictions move decidedly in the direction of Republicans long-held views, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser for President Biden, said that the US is almost over the “full blown” pandemic phase of the virus.

Speaking with the Financial Times, Fauci said he hopes all virus-related restrictions could be lifted within a few months and that Covid prevention measures will be handled on a local level, rather than at the federal level.

Fauci told the Financial Times that there is no way to completely eradicate the virus from society, but he hopes “we are looking at a time when we have enough people vaccinated and enough people with protection from previous infection that the Covid restrictions will soon be a thing of the past.”

The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has dropped 28% over the past three weeks to about 105,000, according to the CDC.

“What we want to see is that the omicron surge continues to decrease, that we don’t see another variant of concern emerge, that we start to come out of the other side of this,” Johns Hopkins epidemiologist Dr. Chris Beyrer told the Associated Press.

