DISTURBING: Crime Spiking in Nearly Every NYC Precinct

Crime rates have shot up across New York City, with nearly every police precinct seeing a worrying rise in crimes, including five in which the crime rate has nearly doubled, the NY Post reports.

72 out of New York City’s 77 police precincts saw a rise in crime, meaning that just 5 precincts is experiencing crime at 2021 rates or below.

The only precinct in Manhattan to not see a jump in crime rates was the 22nd Precinct, which covers Central Park.

“Only the squirrels are safe,” a cop wryly told the Post. “Tourists will never come back.”

The precinct with the highest jump in crime was the 110th in Elmhurst, Queens, which has seen a 142% increase in crimes from last year.

Second on the list is Harlem’s 26th Precinct, which had a 122% increase in crime so far this year over last year.

Much of the increase in crime can be attributed to the fact that there was a huge Covid-19 surge in NYC at this time last year, though crime rates are still up by 10% even when factoring in the surge by comparing current crime rates to pre-pandemic levels.

