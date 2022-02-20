Toms River: Tragic Petirah of R’ Moshe Zuckerman Z”L

We regret to inform you of the untimely petirah of R’ Moshe Zuckerman z”l of Toms River. R’ Yaakov was niftar over Shabbos after suffering a sudden stroke last week. He was 54.

R’ Moshe was well known and highly regarded from his work at the takeout section of Seasons supermarket in Lakewood, where he greeted each and every customer with a smile and genuine friendliness.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am at Rabbi Rotberg’s shul, 1871 Old Freehold Road in Toms River. Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisroel.

The family will be sitting shiva at 2119 Orien Road in Toms River.

Yehi zichro baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)