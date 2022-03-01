HaRav Chaim On War In Ukraine: “When You See Nations Fighting, Anticipate Moshiach”

As a history-changing war rages and concern for Jews stuck in Ukraine grows, many have turned to HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and asked if there was something specific they should be mechazeik in.

HaRav Chaim responded immediately: “To daven and learn with hasmadah.”

HaRav Chaim mentioned the words of the Gemarah in Masechtas Sanhedrin: “‘What should a person do to be saved from chevlei Moshiach – occupy himself with Torah and Gemillas Chassadim.”

HaRav Chaim also noted the words in Bereishis Rabbah (לך לך מ”ב, ד), where the Midrash cites the words of Rav Elazar Bar Avina: “If you see nations taunting each other, anticipate the footsteps of Moshiach.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)