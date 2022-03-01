Ukraine: 60 Yeshivah Bochurim Brought To Safety In Overnight Rescue Operation

In an overnight rescue operation, dozens of yeshivah bochurim from a Chabad yeshivah in Dnipro, Ukraine’s third-largest city, began a three-part journey to continue their learning on safer grounds outside the beleaguered country.

The 60 bochurim in the yeshivah, aged 13-17, are all sons of Chabad shluchim, mostly from Ukraine, and some from Russia and former Russian satellite countries. The parents of the bochurim initially wanted them to remain in the yeshivah, thinking they were safe there, but as the situation in the country worsened, a decision was made to evacuate the bochurim from Ukraine.

The bochurim traveled together with the staff and their families on a night train to Odessa, traveling for 11 hours before reaching the city on Tuesday morning.

The group is scheduled to cross into Moldova on Tuesday afternoon and then fly to Düsseldorf in West Germany on Wednesday, where local Chabad shluchim have arranged a Beis Medrash and dorm for the bochurim to continue their learning.

