Israel: Gerrer Chassidim Donate Thousands Of Packages For Ukrainian Refugees

Gerrer chassidim in Ashdod launched an initiative to assist Ukrainian refugees in Israel, Kikar H’Shabbat reported on Tuesday.

The head of the initiative, Tali Broiner, called on the women of the kehilla to donate clothing, toys, linen, and other necessities.

Within a few hours, members of the kehilla had streamed to the Gerrer girls’ seminary building with bags and bags of clothing, linen, towels, and toys – most of it brand new and in its original packaging.

The principal of the seminary said that the community will continue its drive so that all the refugees who arrive in Israel will be provided with what they need.

Broiner told Kikar H’Shabbat: “As Jews, we cannot be apathetic to the terrible scenes of our Ukrainian fellow Jews who lost their entire world. We are here to help with whatever we can do – it’s our moral obligation.”

