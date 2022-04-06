Zelensky: Ukraine Will be “Big Israel” When War is Over

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Tuesday that his country will be a “big Israel” once its military is done driving Russian forces out of the country.

“Ukraine will definitely not be what we wanted it to be from the beginning. It is impossible. Absolutely liberal, European – it will not be like that. It will definitely come from the strength of every house, every building, every person,” Zelenskyy said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Rather than being another typical European country, Zelensky said Ukraine will be like a “big Israel with its own face” regarding security measures, such as having armed soldiers patrolling in public areas.

