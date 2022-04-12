HORROR IN NYC: Multiple People Shot in Brooklyn Subway

Multiple people have been shot and a smoke device deployed by the suspect at and near the subway station at 4th Avenue and 36th Street.

According to initial reports, there are at least 5 victims spread across multiple locations in the area.

Police sources are now saying that the devices – first believed to be IED’s – may have been a smoke grenade to provide cover for the shooter.

The NYPD is looking for a male suspect last seen wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)